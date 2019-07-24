There are so many ways to customize your 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. The sultry sports car offers 12 paint colors, six interior themes, six seat belt colors, and three seat design options, not to mention the multiple trim options and wheel styles available. Now, it turns out you can also choose your VIN.

Chevrolet’s order guide reveals that all Corvette Stingrays purchased via factory order are eligible for VIN customization, reports CarsDirect. Buyers can’t (and probably won’t want to) select the full number, but they can request the last five digits, perhaps to commemorate a special date. A GM spokesperson confirmed to the publication that this feature is a $5,000 option. “If the customer orders early enough we can hold a desired VIN for them,” Kevin Kelly said. Not all VINs are eligible.

Five grand is a hefty price to pay for something no one is ever going to really see. To put it in perspective, it’s more than 8 percent of the car’s approximate starting price of $60,000. But the option doesn’t come as a surprise; Chevy offered this on the previous Corvette.

The 2020 Stingray is the most powerful entry-level Corvette to date, packing up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft from its 6.2-liter V-8 that now sits behind the passenger compartment. With the new setup, the Corvette loses its cab-rearward design, as well as some precious cargo space. Read more about the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette HERE.

Read More

C8 Design Analysis: “Sorry, I’m Disappointed”

2020 Vette Full Specs: Chassis, Output, and More

Colors and Trim: All the Ways to Order Your C8