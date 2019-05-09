The current-generation Camaro debuted for the 2016 model year, but Chevrolet has made consistent updates to the pony car each year since then. The 2020 model year is no different, as this year the car receives a new transmission option for the V-6 and design updates to make up for the controversial styling changes made last year. Read on for six things you need to know about the updated 2020 Camaro that goes on sale early this fall.

There’s now a cheaper way to get a V-8. The new Camaro LT1 strikes a balance between the 1LT and the higher SS trim. Priced from $34,995, it is the most affordable Camaro with the 455-hp 6.2-liter V-8, coming in $3,000 lower than the 2019 Camaro 1SS. Along with the big engine, it gets the SS model’s vented hood but the exterior styling otherwise mostly takes after the LT. Its 20-inch wheels are one additional exception—they’re styled like those on the SS, but aren’t staggered in width and are wrapped in all-season tires instead of the SS’s summer performance rubber. This trim is available for both coupe and convertible models, with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

The 10-speed automatic is now available on the V-6. Previously limited to available V-8 models, now Chevy is spreading the 10-cog love by making the gearbox available as an option on models with the 3.6-liter six-cylinder.

By popular demand, the SS looks better. The Camaro SS adopts a new front-end look based on the Camaro Shock concept that debuted last fall at SEMA. Chevrolet moved the bowtie from the front crossbar to the upper part of the grille. The bar is also now painted body color instead of black, which better reduces the visual weight of the front end. This change comes just a year after Chevrolet restyled the Camaro for 2019.

It comes in green! The Mustang comes in green, so why shouldn’t the Camaro? Chevrolet is now offering a Rally Green exterior color for 2020. The new addition to the color palette hearkens to the option of the same name that was available on the first-gen ’Maro.

The rear spoiler and Recaros are more widely available. Previously, a rear spoiler was available only with the RS package, but it is now being offered on the LS and LT trims. Recaro performance seats, once available only on the 1LE, spread to the LT. Also, aluminum pedal caps and red seatbelts are now available on every model.

New dark-tinted taillamps and caliper colors add visual sizzle. The LS and LT are now available with tinted taillamp lenses, and you can now get red or orange brake calipers on LT, LT1, and SS models. A black bowtie badge and Camaro fender badge can be ordered for the LT, too.