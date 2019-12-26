If 2019 was a great automotive year, then 2020 is bound to be better, right? Well, if you are in the market for a new car but needed reason to hesitate just a little further, allow us to march 10 hotly anticipated new rides in front of you. You'll need to wait until 2020 in order to actually buy any of them, but trust us, they're well worth the delay:

2020 Audi RS6 Avant

The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-hp, station-wagon-shaped gift to car nerds in the U.S., who've waited years for a hotted-up RS-badged Audi wagon to escape Europe and head their way. Consider the RS6 Avant forbidden fruit no more—the latest version is going on sale in America as a 2020 model, and benefits from the same mighty twin-turbo V-8 and Quattro all-wheel-drive setup that gives the huge RS Q8 SUV its shockingly agile moves. Only because the RS6 Avant is lower and lighter, it'll surely put those hard-core bits to more effective use.

2021 Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 Pickup

Okay, so the all-electric Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 pickup (shown here) might not go on sale by the end of 2020—but the vehicles are promised to be in production by then, so, who knows, you might get lucky. Consider the Bollingers' inclusion here a sign of our excitement over these curious EVs, which are big enough and heavy enough to skirt normal safety regulations. (They're classified as Class 3 trucks due to their mass.) There isn't enough space on this page to go into the pair's myriad cool features, but we've detailed their unique suspension designs, big-time capabilities, and more in a separate report. We'll say this: Teslas these ain't.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

The next-generation Cadillac Escalade is set to debut early in 2020, following just on the heels of its Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban platform-mates' unveilings at the end of 2019. As such, we don't yet know what the new Escalade will look like, but an artist's rendering from MotorTrend included here is thought to be quite accurate. As did the Tahoe and Suburban, the Escalade is expected to adopt a more refined independent rear suspension design (the current model uses an archaic solid rear axle!) and benefit from a greatly improved interior with an apparently massive new screen.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Wait, wasn't the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette the hot new thing in . . . 2019? Well, that's the year when the first-ever mid-engine Corvette debuted and we were able to evaluate it—but its production was delayed by GM's worker strike, pushing initial customer deliveries into early 2020. And let's be honest, the new Corvette C8 is an epic thing, even if it seems like a familiar thing. If you're in the market for a sub-$100,000 sports car—basically, anything priced under a Porsche 911—the Corvette deserves a hard look in 2020.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban

The longest-running nameplate in the world just got a big redesign. Chevrolet's Suburban, which has been available continuously (in some form or another) since 1935, moves onto the newer bones of its Silverado 1500 pickup-truck sibling for 2021. So, too, does the stubbier Tahoe version. Both full-size Chevy SUVs adopt a new independent rear suspension, eschewing their predecessors' old-school solid rear axles in hopes of improved refinement. It certainly isn't a coincidence that the Ford Expedition has had an independent rear for a while now . . .

2021 Ford Bronco

Under the sheet in the photo above is the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco SUV. Or, at least, it's a concept-car version of the Bronco. You know what? We don't really know—but we do know that Ford is launching its first new Bronco in decades early in 2020. Ford has said so, and we've been itching to see the final product for a while now. Things to look forward to, besides the "new Bronco" part include two- and four-door variations, retro-futuristic styling, and Jeep Wrangler-challenging off-road capability.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is full of firsts: It's the first electric member of the Mustang family. It also is the first crossover in the Mustang family. Oh, and also, it's the first electric crossover in the Mustang family (duh). If you're not repulsed or driven to cry in the back seat of your Mustang II by these facts, the Mustang Mach-E offers plenty to get excited about. Ford is promising some impressive performance, including a mid-3.0-second zero-to-60-mph acceleration time for the spicy GT model and up to 300 miles of driving range per charge (although you can't get both of those things together—yet). Buyers can choose between rear- or all-wheel drive, and pricing starts at less than $50,000.

2021 Genesis GV80

We've been perplexed by Hyundai's decision to spin off its Genesis luxury sedan into a standalone brand and create a lineup solely consisting of sedans since, well, Hyundai created Genesis and gave it a lineup of sedans. These days, no brand, let alone a luxury brand, could possibly reach for success without at least one truck or SUV, which is what makes the Genesis GV80 such an important vehicle to keep an eye out for in 2020. It'll be Genesis' first SUV, and based on the concept (pictured here) it'll wear expressive and expensive-looking styling. Based on Genesis' other products—the G70, G80, and G90 sedans—it'll be witheringly competent and well-made, too.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N-Line

Back in sub-Genesis Hyundai land, the new Sonata made waves in 2019 with its sculptural appearance and daring styling touches, including LED accent lighting that runs up onto the hood, fading as it reaches for the windshield. But the Hyundai Sonata won't be a one-outfit pony; next year, it's getting the performance-enhancing N-Line treatment. (N is Hyundai's nascent in-house performance sub-brand, similar to BMW M or Mercedes-AMG, at least in concept.) So far, we've only seen the upcoming Sonata N-Line like this, in prototype guise covered in camouflage. But, if Hyundai can work the same magic as it did on the incredibly fun Veloster N, the mid-size class will have a new contender with hot looks and hot moves.

2021 Lexus LC convertible

How do you make an already hot car even steamier? Take off its top, of course! That's what Lexus has done with its drop-dead LC coupe, creating the new-for-2021 LC convertible. The dramatic two-door looks like it was always meant to be roofless, and as a bonus, the LC convertible will only be offered in eight-cylinder LC500 guise—the space where the LC500h hybrid coupe's battery lives is taken up by the convertible's stowed roof.