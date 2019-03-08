Cadillac XT6 Prices Start Higher than the Lincoln Aviator’s

When we first saw the Cadillac XT6, it was hard not to compare it to the Lincoln Aviator. Both luxury SUVs are similarly sized, built by American automakers, and will be new for the 2020 model year. And yet, surprisingly, when Cadillac announced pricing for the XT6 today, we learned the Aviator will actually be less expensive.

We say “surprisingly” not because we assume Cadillac should be a budget luxury brand, but because the XT6’s layout and architecture should make it less expensive in theory. Instead of using a rear-wheel-drive platform like Lincoln did with the Aviator, Cadillac made the XT6 front-wheel drive. You can order either with all-wheel drive, but in general, rear-drive platforms tend to be more expensive to build.

At launch, the XT6 will be offered in two configurations: the base Premium Luxury trim with front-wheel drive and the Sport trim with all-wheel drive. The former will start at $53,690, while the latter will run $58,090. You can also add all-wheel drive to the Premium Luxury model, though pricing for that option hasn’t been announced. In addition to a relatively long list of standard features such as automatic emergency braking, a power sunroof, and support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Premium Luxury models come with wood trim and 20-inch wheels. When you upgrade to the XT6 Sport, the wood trim gets swapped out for carbon fiber, and you the option of 21-inch wheels is unlocked.

Still, even though the list of standard features may not exactly line up, the Aviator starts at a slightly less expensive $52,195 (its hybrid and Black Label models are likely to outstrip the XT6’s max pricing by a fair amount, however). But will buyers care? We’ll soon find out when production of both models has ramped up in earnest.