2020 Cadillac CT4: The Regular Ol' Non-V Models Are Here

After revealing the lower-spec CT4-V earlier this year—Cadillac Vs will offer lower- and higher-performing models; we have yet to see the warhead CT4-V— Cadillac is now showing off the more frugal base version. The 2020 Cadillac CT4 joins the lineup as the brand's new entry-level sedan.

The CT4-V boasts a stout 325 horsepower from its 2.7-liter turbo four, but for those who don't want that much power—e.g. not us—the regular CT4 comes standard with an eight-speed automatic and a 2.0-liter turbo four with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. That means it offers more power than a base 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA or Audi A3. The Premium Luxury trim offers a detuned 2.7-liter with an estimated 309 horses and 348 lb-ft of torque. Models with the 2.7-liter get a 10-speed automatic.

The CT4 is available with rear- or all-wheel drive, and in Luxury, Sport, and Premium Luxury trims. Brembo performance front brakes are standard kit on the Sport model, as are cosmetic upgrades such as dark exterior accents and a body-color rear spoiler. Premium Luxury CT4 models get their own unique exterior cues, including brightwork on the door handles. All cars will use Cadillac's new and somewhat confusing torque-output badging scheme.

Standard convenience features on the CT4 include an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-display driver information center, dual-zone auto climate control, split-folding rear seats, leatherette seats, audio system with active noise cancellation, and LED interior lighting. On the list of available goodies, you'll find a head-up display, leather upholstery, wireless charging, and Bose premium surround sound. Cadillac's advanced Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system will be available on the CT4 during the 2020 calendar year.

If you're interested in snagging a 2020 Cadillac CT4, the order books open later this year. Pricing has yet to be announced, but figure the car to start somewhere in the mid-$30,000s.