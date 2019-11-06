While the 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray has already been reviewed and tested by some outlets—here's our full review!—every one of those has been based upon the Z51-package-equipped model, which is the new Stingray's most weaponized form. With that bundle of goodies, the Corvette makes an additional five horsepower and five lb-ft of torque, for totals of 495 and 470. According to Chevrolet, the official zero-to-60-mph time for Z51 cars like the one pictured here is 2.9 seconds, while the quarter-mile mark is passed in 11.2 seconds at 121 mph. (Automobile doesn't perform instrumented testing, but our sister publication MotorTrend clocked the C8 Z51 to 60 in 2.8 seconds and through the quarter in 11.1 at 123 mph.)

The big news here, then, is the release of official numbers for the base, $59,995 version of the C8. Chevy says that model accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds flat, while the quarter-mile sprint is accomplished in the same 11.2 seconds as the Z51 but at a quicker 123-mph trap speed. How is the base car quicker at the end of 1,320 feet? Chevrolet chalks it up largely to the Z51 pack's spoiler and other aerodynamic addenda adding the tiniest bit of drag to the Corvette's sleek aero profile.

Power in both models comes from the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated LT2 V-8, which makes its maximum output when exhaling through the available Performance exhaust (a standalone option also included in the Z51 package). It otherwise produces 490 horses and 465 lb-ft, and both versions route their might through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission developed in tandem with Tremec.