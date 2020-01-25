Today in Daytona, Florida, on the eve of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona race where Chevy's new C8.R Corvette race cars will be taking to the track for the first time, C8 Corvette chief engineer Ed Piatek just let a group of assembled media know that the 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been EPA rated at 15/27 mpg city/highway.

Interestingly, that's 2 mpg better than the outgoing base 2019 Corvette C7, which is rated at 15/25 mpg. Piatek indicated that the main reason the 2020 C8 gets better mpg on the highway is the use of cylinder deactivation for the 'Vette's 6.2-liter small-block V-8. Chevrolet has also reworked the C8 engine to make it breathe better, and variable valve timing, direct injection, a new camshaft, and a 11.5:1 compression ratio probably didn't hurt matters either. Same with the C8's dual-clutch 8-speed transmission, which likely helped to eke out some fuel savings as well, especially when you're gently cruising.

And the C8 Corvette gets better mileage than the C7 while outputting 495 horsepower at 6,450 rpm and 470 lb-ft at 5,150 rpm, up from the 2018 Corvette Gran Sport's 460 and 465. The engine is also positioned lower in the car, and the composite dry sump with three scavenge pumps is located forward of the engine.

Range is also impressive, thanks to the C8's 18.6-gallon tank, which when filled to the brim can mean as much as a 500-range if you're really sipping fuel. But hypermiling is probably not going to be happening much when you're behind the wheel of this super mid-engine Corvette.

As for Daytona, the C8.R is making its racing debut as Chevy's first ever mid-engine GTLM race car. The No. 4 car has a silver livery inspired by past Corvette concepts, while the No. 3 is wearing Chevy Racing's traditional yellow color scheme with silver accents. The C8.R cars are powered by a 5.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-8 engine producing 500 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, mated to an Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox developed to provide room for a race car specific diffuser at the rear of the car. (Click here to get a sense of the differences between the race car and road car) It remains to be seen how the C8.R's will perform over 24 hours of racing, but one thing's for sure, while they won't be worrying as much about mileage, in endurance racing it can sometimes mean the difference between winning and losing.