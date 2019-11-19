2020 Buick Encore GX: Chevy Trailblazer Cousin Gets Standard Turbo Power

The 2020 Buick Encore GX is here—this is the U.S.-spec version of the standard Encore's larger sibling. Like its equivalent in the Chinese market, America's 2020 Encore GX will be offered with two turbocharged three-cylinder engines. Front-drive models will come with a 1.2-liter paired to a CVT, but no power figures have been provided. All-wheel-drive variants get a 1.3-liter unit with 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque coupled to a nine-speed automatic.

When the Encore GX goes on sale in early 2020, it will come standard with forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, a following-distance indicator, and automatic headlights. Other driver-assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, automatic parking, and a surround view camera. That's a lot of tech in a small package.

Like other Buick models, the 2020 Encore GX will be available with the Sport Touring appearance package that adds 18-inch wheels and a black mesh grille with red accents. Buick says that it has implemented its QuietTuning to the cabin to minimize the amount of noise entering the cabin. It will also be available with features like a heated steering wheel and leather seating. With all seats up, the 2020 Buick Encore GX has 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space. With the standard 60/40 split-folding rear seats, Buick says the Encore GX can accommodate items as long as 8 feet. There's also a two-level cargo floor for extra storage.

The 2020 Buick Encore GX will be the fourth SUV in the brand's lineup, slotting between the smaller Encore and the compact Envision. Buick initially launched the Encore GX in China, which is the brand's biggest market.