Want a 523-Hp BMW X7? Now You’re in Luck

Like the 7 Series, the new BMW X7 is big—certainly too big to ever get the full M treatment. But is it too big to justify an M Performance version of the range-topping X7 xDrive50i? Today, BMW answered that question when it announced the lineup’s new top dog, the 2020 X7 M50i.

Under the hood, the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 gets a number of performance upgrades that BMW calls the M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology package. The result is an engine that makes 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, improvements of 67 horses and 74 lb-ft. Peak horsepower arrives between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm, while peak torque is available from 1,800 rpm all the way up to 4,600 rpm. With the eight-speed automatic sending that grunt to the ground via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system, BMW claims that’s enough to send the X7 M50i from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. That is hella quick for something that weights north of two and a half tons.

You also get an M Sport exhaust for better sound and a freer-breathing engine. Top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. The transmission has been retuned for smarter shifts while in automatic mode, with paddles available for manual shifting and launch control for all the drag racing that X7 M50i drivers will be doing. To improve handling, the all-wheel-drive system can send 100 percent of available torque to the rear wheels when all-wheel traction isn’t needed. BMW also fitted the X7 M50i with an electronically controlled M Sport differential to more effectively shift power left and right.

The two-axle air suspension can lower the X7 by 0.8 inch while in sport mode, and BMW says its engineers have tuned the bushings, springs, and dampers for more responsive, agile handling. The X7 M50i also gets M Sport brakes, 22-inch wheels, and staggered 275/40 front and 315/35 rear run-flat performance tires.

A sportier appearance package helps the X7 M50i stand out from the non-M version, but it also improves airflow and cooling. Inside, M logos abound, from the door sill plates to the steering wheel, and the shift knob. Finally, the seats are covered in perforated premium leather with contrast stitching.

2020 BMW X5 M50i

BMW also announced the X5 M50i today, which will slot between the current xDrive50i and the mighty X5 M. It gets the same 523-hp, 553-lb-ft twin-turbo V-8 and sport exhaust found in the X7 M50i, but due to its lighter weight, BMW says the X5 M50i can run from zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds. And although the X7’s air suspension is an option on the X5, it comes standard with an Adaptive M suspension. The standard wheels are 20-inchers wrapped in 275/45 all-season run-flats.

Pricing for the X5 M50i starts at $83,145 including destination, while the X7 M50i comes in at $100,595. Production kicks off in August for both models.