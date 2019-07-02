The 2020 BMW X6 Looks Like an X5 and 8 Series Mashup

BMW has revealed the 2020 X6, the swoopier and less practical sibling of the X5, and it has taken some cues from the handsome 8 Series, our Design of the year. Compared to its predecessor, the 2020 BMW X6 is an inch longer in length and 0.6 inch wider. Its wheelbase is 1.6 inches longer, and the roofline has dropped by 0.7 inch.

Like other large BMW crossovers, the 2020 BMW X6 sports a massive twin kidney grille with its own unique shape, and for the first time, you can opt for an illuminated one. The grille also has active grille shutters that open and close to improve the crossover’s ability to cheat the wind. Designers also gave the X6 the same headlight design as its X5 sibling and wide lower front fascia openings. In order to maximize rear seat headroom, the 2020 BMW X6’s roof has a double bubble design toward the rear. Its rear end is reminiscent of the BMW 8 Series thanks to its thin taillights, which give the vehicle a low, wide look. The 2020 BMW X6 also comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but you can upgrade to 21- and 22-inch rims.

Moving inside, the 2020 BMW X6’s interior looks like the cabin of the X5. The big highlights are the standard 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and the latest iteration of iDrive, which comes standard with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. BMW will also debut a new panoramic sunroof on the 2020 X6 that’s 83 percent larger and is available with a cool Sky Lounge feature that mimics the night sky lit up with stars. Additionally, the 2020 BMW X6 will also be available with controls finished in glass.

Two engines will be available on the 2020 BMW X6. The X6 sDrive40i and xDrive40i will get a 335-hp 3.0-liter turbo I-6 while the X6 M50i gets a 523-hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8. BMW says the six-cylinder X6 can hit 60 mph in 5.2-5.3 seconds depending on the drivetrain combination, and the X6 M50i can do the same deed in just 4.1 seconds. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. For improved handling, BMW also offers the Dynamic Handling package, which adds active roll stabilization and Integral Active Steering to help manage body motions during enthusiastic driving. An active air suspension is also available and can lower or raise the X6 by 1.6 inches. The Off-Road package, which is only available on the X6 xDrive40i, adds the air suspension, an electronically controlled M Sport differential, and four drive modes: snow, sand, gravel, and rock. M Sport brakes and an active exhaust system come standard on the X6 M50i and are optional on the sDrive40i and xDrive40i. High performance tires are available but only on the 21- and 22-inch wheels.

On the active safety front, the 2020 BMW X6 comes standard with blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and pedestrian detection. Upgrading to the Active Driving Assistance Professional package adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, lane keeping assist, side collision prevention, evasion assist, traffic jam assistant, and an upgraded automatic emergency braking system. A new system called the Back Up Assistant, which is part of the Parking Assistance package, takes over steering the vehicle and pulls the car out by mirroring the last path it took driving into the parking spot.

The base 2020 BMW X6 comes standard with a generous list of equipment including navigation, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, a rearview camera, ambient lighting, and parking sensors. More expensive models add extras such as multicontour seats, four-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon audio system. Like every BMW, there are many options including wireless charging, ventilated and massaging front seats, a head-up display that projects info into a larger surface area on the windshield, a surround view camera, and a 1,500-watt, 20-speaker Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Read More

Review: The BMW X7 is the 7 Series of Huge-UVs

BMW X5 Takes on Mercedes GLE and Porsche Cayenne

The 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe Is a Stone-Cold Stunner

Sometime in the near future, look for a high-performance X6 M to join the lineup. Like the M5 and M8, the X6 M and its X5 M sibling will likely utilize the same performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system with a rear-drive (aka Drift) mode as their car counterparts. Under the hood should be an upgraded 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 and eight-speed automatic transmission. The standard X6 M will likely have 600 hp while the X6 M Competition should get 617 hp and a host of suspension tweaks to make it more capable on the track.

When it goes on sale later this year, the 2020 BMW X6 will start at $65,295 for the sDrive40i and $67,595 for the xDrive40i. The 523-hp X6 M50i is the priciest at $86,645.

Source: BMW