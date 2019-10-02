The 2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M Pack at Least 600 Horsepower

When the original X5 M came out, it was the first of its kind. BMW's famed M division took a massive engine and stuffed it under the hood of one of its most popular products, and customers ate it up. The recipe is much the same with the new X5 M and X6 M, but now they're even more powerful.

The third-generation M SUVs use a more powerful version of BMW's now ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8—the same engine used in the current M5. The "standard" engine makes 600 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque, and the Competition pack ratchets up the good times to the tune of 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. The revised engine—code-name S63—also has a wider torque band than the one in the outgoing M SUVs, which translates here to more grunt available down low in the rev range.

All that power is transferred through BMW's eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and onto the ground via an M xDrive AWD system. M xDrive sends all of its power rearward until extra traction is required; only then will it shuffle power to the front axle. An active sport differential is also standard on all models.

BMW says a number of AWD modes will be at a driver's back and call, including a Sport setting that supports more "spirited driving." Which, duh. All models also get what BMW is calling "Adaptive M suspension Professional with Active Roll Stabilization." Just like other BMWs with adaptive suspension, the X5 M and X6 M use electronically controlled dampers to help control body roll and allow the driver to set their ride and handling preferences through a variety of modes.

Other upgrades include the adjustable brake feel first seen on the M8, extra bracing to increase chassis rigidity, and an optional staggered wheel setup with 21-inch rollers up front and 22-inchers in the rear. The new super SUVs are also lower, heavier, and slightly wider than the vehicles on which they are based.

On the inside, all models get BMW's Live Cockpit and iDrive 7 standard on two 12.3-inch displays; one in the center console, and the other in the instrument cluster. All models will also come with a head-up display, and two modes for setting how the instrument cluster and HUD display information. Competition pack cars offer a "track" setting that BMW says is designed exclusively for use on closed circuits.

Prices start at $106,095 and $109,595 for the base X5 M and X6 M, or $115,095 and $118,595 for the Competition models.