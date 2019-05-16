Believe it or not, it’s been 35 years since the first E28 BMW M5 exploded onto the scene. In that time, there have been six generations of the super-sedan, and power has come from myriad engine types, including inline-sixes, V-8s, and even a V-10. The current model has a twin-turbocharged V-8 under the hood, and while we still lament the lack of a manual transmission, at least the latest car’s all-wheel-drive system offers a more drift-tastic rear-drive mode. And as we found during our Automobile All-Stars awards last year, the latest M5 is much more at home on the race track than its size and long list of creature comforts would suggest. To celebrate the M5’s three and a half decades, BMW has introduced the 2020 M5 Edition 35 Years. Here’s what you need to know:

It’s Competition-Based

The M5 Edition 35 Years is based on the M5 Competition, which means it packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 making 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque instead of the regular M5‘s 600 horses. With the eight-speed transmission sending that grunt to all four wheels, BMW says the M5 Edition 35 Years will post a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.1 seconds. It can also hit 124 mph in a claimed 10.8 seconds, 0.3 quicker than the regular M5.

It Comes in One Color

If you want the M5 Edition 35 Years, you better like how it looks in Frozen Dark Grey II because that’s the only color it will come in. It also includes 20-inch wheels, black brake calipers, and a rear badge delete. Inside, you get black leather M Sport seats with beige contrast stitching; gold trim on the center console, doors, and instrument panel; and several “M5 Edition 35 Jahre” badges.

Standard Goodies Are Plentiful

To sweeten the deal, BMW also includes several packages as standard. The Executive Package adds a number of luxury features such as power window shades, front massaging seats, wireless charging, and a surround-view camera system. The M Driver’s Package, meanwhile, raises the top speed from 155 mph to 189 mph and adds a free trip to M Driver’s School.

It Will Be Limited

While the M5 Competition is a full production model, you’ll have to act fast if you want to put an M5 Edition 35 Years in your driveway. According to BMW, it only plans to build 350 examples, and there’s no word yet on how many of those will come to the U.S. That’s a seriously limited production run, but at least BMW decided to build more than 35 of its 35th anniversary special edition.

Its Price Is Precious

Any car that’s one of only 350 is bound to be pricey, and the M5 Edition 35 Years is no exception. At $128,995, it costs quite a bit more than the $110,995 that BMW charges for the M5 Competition. On the other hand, with the extra standard equipment and ultra-limited production, that’s not as bad as it could have been.