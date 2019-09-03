You can pick any color as long as it’s Laguna Seca Blue, Imola Red II, or Velvet Blue for the new ///M Heritage—yes, the slashes are part of the name, but we’re going to stop typing them starting now—limited-edition BMW M4 coupes. The special colors mirror the familiar M logo, and will be applied to a limited global run of 750 vehicles for 2020.

The M4 M Heritage’s arrival is meant to celebrate more than four decades of BMW M Motorsports starting in 1972. The colorful coupes sport a carbon-fiber roof with three offset stripes in M colors that run from front to back, and they roll on 20-inch Orbit Gray M wheels. The staggered-width performance tires measure 265/30 up front and 285/40 in back.

The special BMWs start as M4 Competition Package cars with an Adaptive M Suspension, which brings its own springs, shocks, and anti-roll bars. The M4’s Active M Differential and Dynamic Stability Control have been fine-tuned for the upgrade. Under the hood lurks a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six that delivers 444 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. BMW states that the automatic can jet from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Read More

Review: One Week with the M4 Competition

Report: Next M3 to Offer RWD Manual “Pure” Model

The Electrified BMWs—and Ms—Coming by 2023

Merino Leather M Sport seats are fitted to all Heritage cars. Laguna Seca Blue examples get Silverstone/Black leather upholstery with turquoise stitching, Imola Red II cars have Red/Black leather and red stitching, and Velvet Blue cars get Silverstone/Black leather with blue stitching. There is also special M Heritage badging on the headrests, carbon trim, and door sills, while a 1/750 numbered plate lets your friends know how exclusive your M4 is.

Production kicks off before the end of the year and pricing will be revealed closer to the on-sale date shortly thereafter. The cars will serve as a sort of send-off to the current-generation M4, which is set to be replaced in the near future with a chassis based on that of the new G20 3 Series.