2020 BMW M340i xDrive Goes on Sale in July

The next-generation BMW 3 Series sedan is making the auto show rounds. After unveiling the 330i at the Paris Motor Show, BMW will debut the more powerful M340i in Los Angeles later this month.

Although BMW didn’t show the more powerful variant in Paris, it released specs of the model at that time. Instead of the four-cylinder from the 330i, the M340i packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine good for 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. BMW estimates it will take the sedan 4.2 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill when paired with available xDrive all-wheel drive. An estimate for the rear-drive version is still pending. Regardless of which wheels are driven, the M340i comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Both rear- and all-wheel-drive models come with a standard M Sport limited-slip differential for improved traction and cornering. An M Sport suspension is standard, lowering the ride height by 0.4 inch, and an adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers is available. Other standard features include beefier M Sport brakes and Variable Sport steering, which adjusts to changes in the steering angle for better maneuverability.

As you’ll see in these new images, the 2020 BMW M340i distinguishes itself with a special mesh grille. Inside the cabin, there are standard sport seats in vinyl and Alcantara upholstery, or optional leather seats with contrast stitching. An M leather steering wheel and Aluminum Tetragon trim complete the look.

BMW says the M340i and M340i xDrive will arrive in dealerships in July 2019. Before that, the all-wheel-drive version will debut at the L.A. auto show, which runs November 30 to December 9.

European model pictured