We've been waiting a good little while to get our hands on the 2020 BMW M2 Competition for a proper Pro Racer's Take track test, which might sound a little strange. BMW's little coupe has spent plenty of time the hands of Automobile staffers and testers, including the recent test drive report linked above. We also awarded it a 2019 Automobile All-Stars trophy as one of the year's best cars. So, you might wonder, what's the big deal?

For starters, we always want to see what our in-house professional driver Andy Pilgrim can do with any car we test on the fast, daunting NCM Motorsports Park Road Course in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Ultimately, it provides a no-speeds-barred look at what something like the 2020 BMW M2 Competition can do when tested to its absolute limits. On top of that, we've previously enjoyed the M2 Competition so much, we don't believe you can ever get enough exposure to the overall goodness a car like this provides, both to actual owners and to enthusiasts who admire it from afar.

There's plenty to admire about the 2020 BMW M2 Competition. Some of our previous analyses of the car include glowing statements like:

"A return to form for the M Division."

"Immensely satisfying to drive, even back to back against supercars."

"The BMW that best captures the spirit of the 2002 era more than anything in the marque's stable."

"Lively rear end, with connected steering that allows consistent corner-entry rotation, apex scraping, and really quick exit speeds. Big smiles, top fun!"

A lot of the enjoyment derived from driving the 2020 BMW M2 Competition arrives courtesy of its 405-horsepower, 406-lb-ft turbocharged I-6 engine, but there are plenty of other hardware upgrades compared to the standard M2 it has replaced in BMW's M-car lineup. Along with the engine, they include larger air intakes, bigger brakes, different spring and damper rates, and more chassis reinforcements, resulting in an incredibly focused modern driver's car.