BMW has given us a glimpse of the next member of the 8 Series family, the four-door Gran Coupe. Like every Gran Coupe model in the Bavarian automaker’s lineup, it’s essentially a four-door version of a coupe that’s highlighted by a swoopy roofline. It’s also longer and has a higher roofline than its coupe and convertible sibling, giving more space to rear passengers.

Originally previewed by the M8 Gran Coupe Concept that debuted at the 2018 Geneva auto show, the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe doesn’t stray too far from the concept with a long hood, taller greenhouse and a short decklid. The concept’s duckbill appears to have been toned down significantly on the production version and the rear cut out above the taillight seems to indicate that the 8 Series Gran Coupe will have a conventional trunk instead of a hatch like the smaller BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. BMW says the 8 Series Gran Coupe also has a longer wheelbase than its coupe and convertible siblings, adding more rear passenger space.

We caught the 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe testing almost a year ago, and even with all the camouflage wrap, it was obvious that its design was going to stay faithful to the concept. Most of the exaggerated design cues like the side and lower front air vents were toned down for production. We spied the M8 Gran Coupe earlier this year and it sported large lower air intakes, quad exhaust tips, massive brakes with gold calipers, making it look similar to the concept.

If the current 8 Series Coupe and convertible models are anything to go by, expect the M850i xDrive to arrive first with a 523-hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 backed by an eight-speed automatic transmission. The high-performance M8 should be on the way soon with more than 600 hp on tap; that model should feature the same all-wheel drive system as the M5 sedan and be available in all three body styles. A six-cylinder model, possibly called the 840i, could be a late addition since there are currently no 8 Series models in any body style that use a gas six-cylinder.