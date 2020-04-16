To be honest, almost any vehicle is fine for hauling your fuzzy friends to the park as long as it's a fairly short trip, but we've rounded up some the best on the market, both for pets and the people they own. Yes, there are sporty options that do great double-duty as pet haulers, but there are pet-friendly standouts among the more obvious SUV, pickup, wagon, and hatchback styles, too.

Before you find Fido's (or Mitten's) favorite car, keep in mind that there are accessories that can also help with issues specific to your pet. For example, my dog Bonnie, adopted from the pound, has been in our family for about six years and has been my copilot in dozens of vehicles tested here at Automobile. She weighs 65 pounds and is getting on in years, so she occasionally requires a step or lift to get her in and out of trucks and SUVs. Pet Gear makes a Pet Step that makes it easy for Bonnie to get out of most cars and small SUVs. It's not too big and can be stored behind the front seats easily. Several companies offer ramps, but they take up more storage space and don't line up easily with car's side doors and usually require more clearance. Collapsible ramps are better but are best used on bigger SUVs and minivans with lots of cargo space.

Other recommended gear for your vehicle, regardless of any special needs your pet might have, includes a safety harness to keep your buddy in place in the event of an accident, and, especially if you have cloth seats, some kind of seat cover, because fur can be a real pain to vacuum out. Vinyl and leather are the best way to go if you can live with them, and will probably save you cleaning time and money in the long run.

Subaru and Nissan offer pet friendly cabins on some of their vehicles and Volvo offers safety cages and harnesses for its vehicles to ensure all of the occupants are safe, no matter how many legs they have. That is, if you can get your dog into a cage in the first place. Here are a few of my top choices for stylish pet friendly rides below.

The Best Sports Cars for Pets

Personally, I find the best automobiles for pets (and their owners) are pretty much any sports cars you can both fit in comfortably. Low riding cars are also good picks, because they're the easiest to get in and out of for smaller or older dogs. My current favorite pet-friendly ride is the Subaru WRX. It's practical, has four doors, and is a blast to drive. Bonnie is a huge fan of the WRX and prefers riding shotgun to the back seat. Hyper-sporty runners-up include the Acura NSX and McLaren 720S.

The Best Convertibles for Pets

Dreamy drop-tops like the Audi A5 Cabriolet are also near the top of my list. The Silver paint and Nougat Brown leather seats seen here work well with my dog's silky black coat too. All that fresh air is the best on sunny days, and your dog doesn't have to hang its head out the window unless it wants to. A harness connected to the seat belt is recommended here for safety, especially if your dog likes to make a run for it at stop lights. Other favorite convertibles for pets include the Ford Mustang GT and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 convertibles.

The Best Crossovers for Pets

Smallish SUVs and crossovers like the Lincoln Corsair are perfect for smaller pets and urban dwellers with limited parking options. The heated and massaging seats are fantastic for owners in cooler climates, but not recommended for skittish pets. While the rear seats are a little snug for passengers over 6 feet tall, we find them perfect for pets, and they split 60/40 so there is plenty of room for them to stretch out. Runner-up crossovers include the Hyundai Kona and Toyota RAV4.

The Best Minivans for Pets

The Honda Odyssey is a top choice for pets, kids, or both really. There are three rows of seats that easily fold down flat, creating a small playground for kids or pets when the car is stationary. The handy sliding side doors also make it very easy to get in and out of. Runners-up in the minivan segment include the Toyota Sienna and the Ford Transit.

The Best SUVs for Pets

Luxury rides like the Lincoln Navigator are the best for pampered pooches and their owners. This 17.5-foot-long luxury yacht is roomy enough for the whole family plus all of your dogs, cats, birds, and goldfish. Well, maybe not the fish or birds because the creamy, smooth leather seats can be expensive to clean. Runner ups include the Lamborghini Urus and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the ultimate in traveling in style with your pet.

Why Not Adopt a Pet or Donate a Ride?

If you don't have a pet and would like to support the Humane Society of the United States, you can adopt a pet, make a donation, or you can donate a vehicle, including cars, trucks motorcycles, and motor homes, to HumaneCars.org. Pickup is free, and, hey, it will free up space for your next awesome animal hauler.