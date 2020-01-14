Bentley is saying goodbye to its long-serving Mulsanne flagship sedan with a final 6.75 Edition by Mulliner. As with previous special-edition works by Mulliner, rarity is included. Just 30 will be built, with production drawing down in the spring, at which point the recently updated, slightly smaller Flying Spur will slide into the marque's top spot by default. The Mulsanne will die as it lived, however: With grace.

The lovely 6.75 Edition pays homage to the elegance and tradition that defines not only the Mulsanne but Bentley as a brand. That culture is on full display in the "6.75" in the special-edition Mulsanne's name, which is a nod to the "L Series" V-8 engine that's served Bentley for 60 years. Sixty years?! Yep, the four-door saloon owes its name to the trusty 6 ¾-liter engine employed in numerous Bentleys going back to the 1959 Bentley S2.

The Mulliner's twin-turbo 6 ¾ is based on the version that powers the Mulsanne Speed model, which packs 530 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. A ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic shoulders that brunt. It might be huge, but the well-endowed Mulsanne is said to be capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. It features a cylinder deactivation system to help it guzzle less gas, if such things matter to you. Hey, if you really want to save some dead dino juice, order a plug-in hybrid Bentayga SUV or wait until 2023, when Bentley plans to offer hybrid options for all of its models.

For the 6.75 Edition's $400,000-plus price tag, you'd expect there to be luxury everywhere you look, touch, or sniff. That is the case. The cozy cocoon of a cabin is available with leather hides in Beluga, Fireglow, Newmarket Tan, and my personal favorite—Imperial Blue. There's also plenty of silver accents, piping, and black trim bits abound, but the coolest are the ventilation controls that look like miniature versions of the engine oil cap. Other Easter eggs include tiny cutaway engine drawings on the clock and gauges. Of course, there's more 6.75 Edition badging throughout, a commemorative plaque on the console, and LED welcome lamps to let your valet know this baby is something special.

Bentley hand builds every single one, and will paint every 6.75 in any shade you desire and highlight it with gloss black bits and a matching Mulliner grille flanked by chrome headlights. The Flying B hood ornament gets a touch of dark tint as does the exhaust finishers around back. It all rolls on five-spoke Mulsanne Speed chrome wheels with more black flair too. Order your bespoke behemoth today before they sell out, but don't hurry too much—that'd be uncouth.