Spec Out Your Own Automobile All-Star with These Coloring Book Pages

During our All-Stars testing, we evaluate the year's best cars on the track and on the street, choosing the ones that speak to our souls as enthusiasts as the winners. It's the highlight of the calendar for our staff, and we're always trying to find ways to bring some of that All-Stars magic into our lives throughout the rest of the year. To share the enthusiasm, we give you this opportunity to take the All-Stars into your own hands with these coloring book pages of our winners.

(Re)Meet the All-Stars

Even if its paint color couldn't be found in any bag of Skittles, our Bentley Continental GT wore a gittering coat of Hallmark grey paint that turned gold when the sunlight struck it right. The Ferrari F8 Tributo, Toyota Supra, and Mazda 3 all came in shades of red.

See all 18 photos See all 18 photos

Directions

However, if none of those colors tickled your fancy, now you have the chance to paint any of our winners however you'd like, even if it's paint to sample, a classic racing livery, or a wild color scheme of your own imagining. Print any of these images for your kids (or yourself!) to imagine our 2020 Automobile All-Stars however you'd like.

If you'd rather do it digitally, head over to Instagram and check out our latest story or our "Coloring Book" highlight. When you've finished your masterpiece, take a screenshot, and upload your own version to social media. Don't forget to tag us @automobilemag so we can share your work! We're excited to see what you come up with and look forward to seeing your artistic renditions of the winners online!

Download high-res versions of each coloring page at the links below:

More Videos Porsche 911 vs. Chevy C8 Corvette: Mid-Engine Sports Car Comparison Kia Soul First Class SEMA 2016 Teaser 7 Reasons Why the Luftauto 002 Is the Coolest Off-Road 911 Flyin Miata Exhaust 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports Promo Clip Head 2 Head Season 10, Hellcat Redeye vs Ferrari Behind the Wheel: the 2020 Toyota Supra Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Toyota GR Supra Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype

2020 All-Stars