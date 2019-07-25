The 2020 Audi S6 Is Cheaper than the BMW M550i

The 2020 Audi S6 has been updated, with the biggest change being its adoption of mild-hybrid technology, and the performance sedan has now been priced for America: $74,895.

That figure makes it $2,020 more expensive than the car it replaces, but also almost three grand cheaper than the $77,645 BMW M550i. It’s worth pointing out, however, that the big Bimmer makes a stout 523 horses to the Audi’s 444 horsepower. The S6 packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine that also features an electric supercharger powered by the aforementioned 48-volt mild hybrid system to combat turbo lag. The new setup increases torque to 443 lb-ft, and the engine’s output is routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The S6’s standard features include a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a dual-screen infotainment setup with navigation, and 20-inch wheels with performance tires. A blackout exterior kit is available, as are a Sport suspension with adaptive dampers and a Sport package that brings all-wheel steering, a sportier exhaust, and red brake calipers.

While we’d go S6, we’ll note that the excellent new A6 starts as low as $55,095 with the entry-level four-cylinder engine good for 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. The mild hybrid V-6 version of the A6 offers 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Another alternative to the S6 exists in the Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan, too, which makes 429 horses and starts at $73,545.