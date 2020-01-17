Audi is updating it entire A4 lineup for 2020, and that includes the entry-luxury nameplate's sporty S4 variant. The 2020 Audi S4 features the same potent turbocharged V-6 engine under its hood as before, so the task of keeping the sedan fresh falls to the more expressive exterior design and the sharper infotainment system stuffed into its dashboard.

Given how most modern Audis' style emanates from their fancy headlights and taillights, as well as the few other breaks in their clean, minimalist sheetmetal (such as the grille), the new S4's visual updates, unsurprisingly, are limited to those areas. The 2020 S4's headlights are now available with a matrix design featuring light animations (the headlight beam will dance around during engine startup), and resemble those on other recently introduced Audis. The available S sport package kicks things up a notch further, adding red-painted brake calipers, an upgraded suspension, and a sport rear differential, which can actively split torque between each of the rear wheels.

The grille design has changed to a honeycomb design, and the lower vents are much more pronounced thanks to fang-like intake accents. As before, teh S4 is distinguished from lesser A4s by way of a unique grille, quad chrome exhaust outlets poking from its rear bumper, silver-painted door mirror caps, and a trunk lid-mounted lip spoiler. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 behind the S4's updated grille is unchanged, and so produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to all four wheel via Audi's quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. In a 2018 Audi S4 tested by MotorTrend, this combination was good for reaching 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

Inside the '20 S4's cabin, you'll find a new 10.1-inch display with Audi's latest MIB 3 infotainment system between the front seats. While the previous S4's 8.3-inch screen was controlled by a rotary knob, the new, larger unit responds to touch. Audi says the new system operates up to ten times faster than the previous platform and even features natural-language voice control.

Believe it or not, the seemingly improved S4 has a slightly lower starting price than the 2019 model. At $50,895, the 2020 S4 is $300 cheaper than before. Head over to the configurator to build one for yourself.—that's right, the 2020 A4 lineup is already here, and it is rolling into dealerships now.