1963 Lancia Flaminia Sport 3C Zagato

Sold: $225,000

One of only 33 in this configuration produced by coachbuilder Zagato, this breathtaking Lancia Sport 3C coupe obtained a change of color to a suitable and lovely red. Originally finished in yellow from the factory, the sleek coupe resided in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and in a private collection in the Midwest before making its way to Texas.

Since its acquisition in 2019, it had various work done including a tune-up, carburetor service, re-chroming of the front and rear bumpers, rebuilt brake system, new battery replacement, and brightwork refinishing. Cool stuff included in this sale were an extra set of hubcaps, Italian license plate, a collection of Flaminia-related literature, a tool and jack kit, and two sets of keys.

2001 Audi RS4 Avant

Sold: $82,000

This hot RS4 Avant wagon was purchased new in Germany by the seller and imported into the U.S. in 2002, where it received a number of modifications. Upon delivery, it came equipped with a 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6, six-speed manual transmission, and the Audi Quattro Sport package. The original owner sold this savory European import in 2006 and reacquired it in 2012.

Upgrades to this RS4 Avant include: Edge Racing intercoolers, a Milltek exhaust system, Öhlins suspension, Stasis rear differential, AMD clutch, BBS wheels, Alcon brake calipers, and Girodisc rotors.

1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Westchester

Sold: $130,000

Residing in California from 1956 to 2006, this splendid 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Westchester has added a mere 3,000 miles to its odometer after being restored. During a relocation to Michigan, the Cord 812 underwent an extensive restoration that required 11 years to complete. Among the items on the restoration checklist were an engine rebuild, rust repair on the body, new broadcloth upholstery, a fresh coat of paint in Cadet Gray finish, powder-coated suspension, and a plethora of other updates.

Limited to 34 examples, highlights include an award-winning interior, supercharged 288 ci Lycoming V-8, and certification by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club. In addition to earning numerous awards, Ken Gross selected the Supercharged Westchester to be featured in the Portland Art Museum's "Shape of Speed" exhibit in 2018.

1971 Datsun 240Z

Sold: $310,000

Selling for an impressive six figures, this completely stock Datsun 240Z proved that value is in the eye of the beholder. Carefully stored and well-documented, there were only 21,750 miles clocked when sold to its current owner. With the magnificent original condition and rare racing green paint finish, this Z is as rare as its price.

1968 BMW 1600 with Heinemann Trailer

Sold: $41,501

Equipped with a color-matching Heinmann trailer, this restored 1968 BMW 1600 coupe is a perfect combo for the wanderer in all of us. Taking first place in the 2002 class at the 2019 Legends of the Autobahn, it was stripped to bare metal during restoration and the results are just stunning.

Other restoration work encompassed a reupholstered interior, an overhaul on the suspension, a fresh paint job, and a rebuilt engine. Highlights of this gem are a 2002ti steering wheel, woven trunk liner with matching floormats, H&R springs, Koni dampers, and European market headlamps.

