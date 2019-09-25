Fantastic news for high-performance luxury SUV fans: The Aston Martin DBX, the marque's first SUV, has been confirmed to pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 producing 550 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Aston is wrapping up testing for its all-new luxury SUV, which includes durability runs at the iconic Nürburgring, because of course it does.

The company claims the DBX can nearly equal its Vantage sports car in terms of cornering speeds. Considering the siblings share a Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine, that's highly probable in terms of the necessary power, and you can listen to the V-8's sweet, Aston Martin-tuned deep growl below. Of course, the cornering claim is all the more impressive given the DBX's higher center of gravity.

This powerful mill is likely mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Aston Martin's engineering team touts a sub eight-minute Nordschleife lap time and a top speed in excess of 180 mph. It also claims the DBX SUV's braking figures are better than those of the DBS Superleggera. A DBX hybrid is also in the works, but we don't expect to see that until sometime after New Year's.

The images shared show the SUV still wearing a camouflage wrap, but its cat's eye headlamps, wide grille that resembles a catfish's mouth, rakish greenhouse, sliver-like taillights, and dual exhaust are plainly visible. It will be assembled at the company's St. Athan facility in Wales. The Aston Martin DBX concept made its debut way back at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, while the production 2020 DBX SUV will finally be unveiled this December.