With Alpine's resurrection of the A110 and its ongoing effort to expand sales beyond France's borders in full swing, you didn't think the brand would find itself above launching special editions to keep interest boiling? Well, Alpine isn't too high and mighty for that play, and it is introducing the special-edition 2020 Alpine A110 Color Edition and A110 Légende GT alongside a new program for helping customers spec their A110s with colors that best suit their personal styles.

A110 Color Edition

Available to order for only a limited time, the A110 Color Edition wears an eye-catching Sunflower Yellow paint job reminiscent of "Jaune Tournesol," a popular color option for Alpines back in the 60s and 70s. The hue is non-metallic, meaning the paint lacks sparkle and therefore has a vaguely retro feel.

The yellow A110 infuses black-painted styling elements from the A110S, sits on 18-inch GT Race alloy wheels, and has anthracite-finished brake calipers. There also is an optional carbon fiber roof for those who want to stand out from the crowd. Based as it is on the A110S, the Color Edition gets the same powertrain and can reach 62 mph from a rest in a quick 4.4 seconds.

Alpine dresses up the interior with a combination of Dinamica upholstery, carbon fiber trim, and yellow emblems. Which reminds us—we hope Color Edition buyers like yellow, because Sunflower Yellow is the only paint color available from now until the end of 2020. On the flip side, if buyers really like the yellow paint, they should hurry, because when sales of this model come to a close this year, the Sunflower Yellow color option will be permanently removed from Alpine's color palette. As part of Alpine's new seasonal color program, the A110 Color Edition will be updated with a different paint finish on an annual basis.

A110 Légende GT

The premium A110 Légende GT features translucent white LED taillights, 18-inch diamond cut Serac wheels, pale gold-colored Alpine monograms, and is also coated in an exquisite pale gold paint finish. The sophisticated interior is comprised of warm amber leather upholstery, brown stitching, illuminated door sills, glossy carbon fiber trim, and a three-piece custom luggage set.

While not slow, the A110 Légende GT takes a little longer to reach 62 mph (4.5 seconds) than the Color Edition and has a top speed of 156 mph. It is powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine and dual-clutch transmission and complete with an active sports exhaust system. Other standard equipment includes Brembo brakes, a reversing camera, parking sensors, and Focal JMLab stereo.

Praised by Alpine itself as "the most elegant Alpine yet," the A110 Légende GT is restricted to 400 examples worldwide and available in three color variants: Abyss Blue, Deep Black, and Mercury Silver.

Atelier Alpine Program

This new program helps customers to choose from four brake caliper color shades, three wheel finishes, and 29 custom color options both in solid and metallic, which will be limited to 110 cars worldwide. At some point later on, a wider range of tones will be added to the Atelier Alpine program to provide buyers with a broader scope of options.

Does any of this matter to Americans, who can't buy the Alpine in the first place? Not beyond instilling even more jealousy over Europeans' access to the A110 . . .