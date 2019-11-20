2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Better Technology, Same Sweet Mechanicals

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV hasn't been around for very long, but FCA's already making some changes to the extra-sporty sport ute. Though we loved its swoopy good looks and and supple ride, we weren't so fond of the SUVs plastic-heavy interior and not-so-state-of-the-art infotainment system. So just a short time after its initial launch, the Stelvio is getting a few key improvements to those areas for 2020. Alfa has decided to both luxe up the interior with new materials and update the infotainment system, as well as make a smattering of other improvements. (Many of the updates were also made to the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia sport sedan.)

Since all of the changes take place on the inside, let's start with what you'll see right away. The center console in the Stelvio is all new and features a new aluminum rotary dial to replace the old plastic one; also new is the steering wheel, designed to look slightly sportier. The windshield has been improved with laminated glass to better isolate the driver and passengers from wind and road noise. The infotainment system also gets a host of upgrades that include a new, standard 8.8-inch touchscreen display—the previous, rotary-controller-only system was frustrating to use, to say the least—with the promise of faster load times thanks to more processing power. The display now also features performance pages, configurable widgets, and a 12-month subscription to satellite radio.

The new Advanced Driver Assistance System is probably the biggest addition that Alfa has made to the Stelvio. With features like highway assist, traffic-jam assist, active lane-keep assist, active lane-departure warning, active blind-spot monitor, traffic-sign recognition, and drowsy-driver detection all included in the package, Alfa says the new safety suite provides "the perfect balance between driving pleasure and autonomous control." That all sounds great as long as those active safety features don't cut into the Stelvio's inherent fun factor. The Stelvio's 280-hp, 306-lb-ft turbo-four carries over as the base engine, and the range-topping Quadrifoglio continues to pack a 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6.

The base Stelvio gets slightly more expensive for 2020, with the starting price now coming in at $42,640 ($800 more than last year). The high-powered Quadrifoglio version also gets a slight price bump starting at $82,040. The updated 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio arrives in American showrooms before the end of 2019, and is making its public debut at the L.A. auto show.