Alfa’s raison d’être, its unique selling proposition in a market crowded with brands currently enjoying stellar quality and reliability ratings is to build the most fun-driving entrants in their respective segments. So far, the brand is accomplishing that mandate. Now these dynamic overachievers have each set a Nürburgring record, as we reported in March when we mentioned that the brand was introducing a pair of special editions to celebrate the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 7:32.0 lap, which ranked it as the fastest five-passenger vehicle in the world, and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio’s 7:51.7 time, which earned it the distinction of being the fastest-lapping SUV available in the U.S. That story mentioned that special-edition NRING models were likely coming here, but several details have changed, pricing has been announced, and we can steer you to the email address that’s taking orders.

55 of Each

We initially reported that Alfa would build 108 Giulias and 108 Stelvios in celebration of its 108-year history, and we’ll have to fight over just 55 of each in North America, with a plaque on the dash commemorating your vehicle’s numerical place in that exclusive lineup. The starter’s pistol for order-taking apparently sounded as the embargo lifted for this story, so it may already be too late to snag one. If you’re feeling lucky, email sales@alfaromeo.com.

Kissing Cousins

Remember the garishly striped Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Racing Special Editions we showed you in Geneva sporting a riff on Alfa’s Sauber Formula 1 race team livery? Those cars are very similar to these, except we don’t get the “Ticket Me!” graphics (praise be), and the Euro specials get an aero package and a 10-hp boost in performance that we don’t get (ours are functionally unchanged Quadrifoglios).

Fully Equipped

NRING models come with the following equipment, and we’ve noted prices in parentheses for items that are available options on normal Quadrifoglio models, while items with an asterisk are exclusive to NRING variants:

Exterior:

Circuito Gray matte paint* (Silverstone Gray metallic costs $600)

Carbon-fiber mirror caps, carbon-fiber “V” scudetto front grille, and Dark Miron exterior badging ($1,200)

Red brake calipers with white Alfa Romeo script ($350)

Dark 19-inch (Giulia) or 20-inch (Stelvio) five-hole aluminum wheels ($500)

Exposed carbon-fiber roof on (Giulia only, $2,000)

Dual-pane sunroof on Stelvio only—and a dubious choice for a performance model ($1,350)

Interior:

Serialized number inlay on the passenger console*

Carbon-fiber steering wheel ($400)

Carbon-fiber shifter bezel*

Two-tone red/black leather interior with red stitching (no charge)

Carbon-fiber door sill plates (illuminated on Giulia)*

Optional Sparco carbon-fiber frame racing seats ($3,500)

Driver assistance dynamic package (adaptive cruise control plus with full stop, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beam system, and infrared windshield, $1,200)

Premium alarm system ($400)

Carbon Brakes Optional

We reported in March that NRING models would get standard carbon-ceramic brakes, but those fancy binders will remain optional and priced at $8,000.

Steep Pricing

The Giulia NRING will sell for $91,485 and the Stelvio NRING for $97,485. Relative to the base Quadrifoglio models, these prices represent premiums of $15,895, but when you tick options for the items that can be ordered on a normal Quadrifoglio (and include Giulia pricing in the Stelvio price list for options not offered on the SUV), the premium whittles down to $6,245 on the Giulia and $6,895 on the Stelvio. What price exclusivity?