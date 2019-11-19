2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Better Interior Materials + a Touchscreen

It seems like only last year when the first Alfa Romeo Giulias landed Stateside, but seeing as time flies, it's already time for a mid-cycle refresh. For the 2020 model year, the Giulia (and its Stelvio SUV sibling) has been massaged with updated interior appointments, technology, and colors.

The interior receives the lion's share of the updates, starting with a reworked center console that includes a new "aluminum-look" rotary dial, better materials, and crucially, a small Italian flag badge directly behind the shifter to remind you that this is indeed an Italian product. The transmission shifter and steering wheel get nicer leather, the cupholders are larger, and if you spec it correctly, there's a larger phone storage area with wireless charging.

Even those who stick with base-model leases have something to look forward to. New for 2020 is an 8.8-inch center touchscreen infotainment system with all manner of necessary functions and displays; it replaces a finicky rotary-control-only setup that was frustrating to use and difficult to navigate even at its best. The 7.0-inch gauge cluster gets some love as well, now updated for the suite of safety systems.

Despite its status as the driver's choice in the segment, it looks like even Alfa is getting in on the active safety and semi-autonomous tech game. The Giulia now offers an assist package that includes highway assist, traffic-jam assist, traffic-sign recognition, lane-keep assist, active blind-spot monitoring, driver-attention assist, and collision warning plus. A Wi-Fi hotspot, SOS call functionality, and over-the-air updates are also available.

Other than that, the Giulia remains the same razor-sharp car we've come to know and love, with unchanged drivetrains and performance figures. There is revised pricing, however. Every model gets a slight hike, starting with an extra $200 for the regular Giulia and an additional $800 for the Quadrifoglio model. This translates to the most inexpensive Giulia starting at $40,640, and jumping to $76,040 for the Giulia QV. Sound good? Get down to your local dealer soon, as the updated 2020 models should be arriving before the end of the year.