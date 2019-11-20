The 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition Brings Supercar Quality to an SUV

We're sure there are lots of buyers who looked at a gleaming new Acura MDX in the showroom and thought, "You know what would make this thing better? Build it by hand!" Well, those people have some good news coming at this year's Los Angeles auto show: Their dream MDX has arrived.

The MDX is the second model (after the 2020 TLX) to get the PMC treatment, which means it will be hand-built at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio—the birthplace of the NSX supercar. The MDX PMC gets the same attention to detail and the same rigorous post-build checks as the NSX, including a dynamometer run, rough-road simulator, and a water-leak test. It's then wrapped for shipping and sent to the dealer in an enclosed, single-car carrier.

All of this would probably be much more monumental if Acuras weren't already among the best-built cars on the planet. (If only Alfa Romeo could sign up for Acura's PMC program.) A selection of details differentiates the PMC Edition from other, more common MDXs, chief among them the same hyper-glossy Valencia Red Pearl paint available on the NSX and TLX PMC. The wheels, roof, mirrors, door handles, and grille are done up in gloss black, and red stitching adorns the leather-lined interior. The PMC Edition also happens to be the only way to get an MDX with both the Advance Package and the A-Spec package. There's also a numbered serial plaque to tell you which of the 300 MDXs allotted to the U.S. (or the 30 allotted to Canada) you are driving.

We recently drove one of the limited-run TLX PMC Edition cars, and while the paint job earned its share of positive attention, it was still, at the end of the day, a pretty TLX that gives the folks at PMC something different to do. We happen to like the MDX quite a bit more, and we welcome the opportunity to drive one that will turn heads. Come early next year, if you're willing to part with roughly $65,000, you too can have that same experience.