Meet the Mazda CX-30, a New Crossover Between the CX-3 and CX-5

Mazda unveiled its new CX-30 compact crossover, which will slide into the space between the CX-3 and CX-5 when it goes on sale in Europe this summer. It will feature the Skyactiv-X spark-controlled compression-ignition engine. The Mazda CX-30—it will use that name in our market, while the CX-3, CX-5, and CX-9 will remain the same—will be imported to the U.S. by the 2020 or the 2021 model year, according to a spokesman, which means it likely won’t come Stateside until early next year.

The new crossover’s Skyactiv-X engine will make “around 180 horsepower,” says Mazda Motor Europe president and CEO Jeff Guyton, which indicates it’s essentially the same 2.0-liter inline four as in the all-new Mazda 3. Guyton touted the CX-30’s “roominess, ample cargo space, and proportions,” and said it will feature the sort of steering, ride and handling dynamics for which Mazda is known.

It also appears to give a nudge to Mazda’s move upmarket into the semi-premium space, and is fitted with the brand’s special new seats that match the natural curvature of the human spine. These seats also feature in the new 3. The CX-30 will have segment-leading noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) characteristics; optional all-wheel drive, and a new audio system, plus i-Activesense automated-driver assistance systems that include lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian sensing, and adaptive cruise control.

The Mazda CX-30’s press release offers scant information and no spec sheet, though a spokesman tells us that its wheelbase is “close” to the CX-3’s, which would make it more of a subcompact than a compact. Its roofline cants down slightly starting at the C-pillar, giving it a more coupe-like appearance than its CX-3 and CX-5 siblings. Wide black cladding on the Soul Red show car suggests that the lower body would look rather massive in contrast to its tight, sleek, daylight opening were the plastic removed.

Whenever it arrives in North America, the Mazda CX-30 will be imported, as it isn’t the unknown Mazda crossover already slated to be built in the new Toyota-Mazda joint-venture assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama, which will also build the compact Toyota Corolla. Within two years, Mazda could boast a five-model lineup of crossover SUVs for sale in the U.S., including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, the Alabama-built model, and the CX-9.