/ 2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette with 1000 HP Starts at $68,995, Plus a Grand Sport

In 1969 Chevrolet Central Office Production Order (COPO) constructed only two ZL-1 factory-built Corvettes, which would later become a pair of the rarest Corvettes ever built. As an ode to these super cars, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) of Tom’s River, New Jersey will build 25 limited edition Yenko/SC Stage II Corvettes.

This amped up Yenko/SC Corvette is based on the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport coupe and convertible models. A modified 6.8-liter supercharged V-8 engine based on the standard 6.2-liter version powers the new beast. It now delivers a whopping 1000 hp and 855 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is mated to a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic transmission is available as an option.

The manual package starts at $68,995 and the automatic version will set you back $77,995, plus the cost of a new Corvette Grand Sport ordered from your local Chevy dealer. Yenko’s Corvette is assembled with multiple Z06 components, such as the Brembo brakes with 14.6-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in the front and 14.4-inch two-piece steel rotors with four-piston calipers in the rear. Other Z06 performance bits include Magnetic Ride Control, dry sump oil system, special badging, and more.

If 1000 horses seems like too much for you, there’s also a limited run of 2019 Yenko/SC Stage I Corvettes with 835 hp. Both versions are not emissions legal in California, so if you live in any of the other 49 states, see your dealer soon as they are likely to sell out.