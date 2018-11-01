2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Celebrated in Mexico

PUEBLA, Mexico — We are in the city of Puebla sending the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition with a grand farewell in the week of Día de Muertos festivities—and there could not be a more ideal city for the special occasion.

On March 1954 the Volkswagen Beetle reached the shores of Mexico via the city of Veracruz. After arriving in Mexico, the Beetle entered La Carrera Panamericana race to put its reliability to the test. Although the Beetle did not take first place it completed the race successfully and would later go into production in 1967 in Puebla. Today the Puebla plant is the second largest Volkswagen manufacturer in the world.

In 2019 production of the Volkswagen Beetle will end and there are no plans to replace it. That the much beloved Beetle will be no more feels like a testament to Geoffrey Chaucer’s “all good things must come to an end.” That said, after serving car enthusiasts for the better part of seven decades retirement at this point sounds pretty damn good.

As we celebrate the history and greatness of the Vocho I leave you with this colorful photo gallery. Please stay on the lookout for my upcoming first drive review of the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition on the interesting streets of Puebla.