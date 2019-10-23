2019 Tokyo Motor Show in Photos: A Visual Tour
The top Tokyo reveals from Honda, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, and more.
Take a virtual trip to Japan and the floor of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as we bring you the coolest concepts, crossovers, and cars from the wildest show of the season. There are plenty of cars we wish were available in the U.S., too, like the cute little Daihatsu Copen or the boxy Suzuki Hustler and Nissan's Ariya EV SUV concept. And some that will (in some cases likely) make their way over here like the Mazda CX-30, Honda Fit, new and much improved Toyota Mirai fuel-cell car, and the Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept. Hit the "Read More" links for more info on the rides we've covered. The show is open to the public from October 24 and runs until November 4. We'll be updating this post while we cover the show, so don't forget to check back!
Daihatsu GR Copen [Read More]
Daihatsu Ico Ico, Tanto, & Tsumu Tsumu
Daihatsu Wai Wai
Honda Fit
Honda N-BOX [Read More]
Mazda CX-30 [Read More]
Mazda MX-30 [Read More]
Mitsubishi K-Wagon Concept
Mitsubishi Mi-Tech Concept
Nissan Ariya Concept [Read More]
Nissan Dayz
Nissan IMk [Read More]
Subaru Levorg [Read More]
Subaru WRX STI EJ20 [Read More]
Suzuki Gear [Read More]
Suzuki Harare [Read More]
Suzuki Hustler [Read More]
Suzuki Waku-Spo [Read More]
Toyota IQ
