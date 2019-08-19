In Photos: The Station Wagon Edition of Supercars by the Sea Car Show

We attended Supercars by the Sea (SXS) #20 in Huntington Beach, California and unlike the usual suspects (McLarens, Ferraris, and Lamborghinis), this time around the theme called for all station wagons to strut their wheels. Although the SXS recurring car meet brought together a solid flock of wagons that included Volvo, BMW, and Dodge, it was Mercedes-Benz that covered most of the lot.

2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 Wagon

One of the coolest wagons at the event was a white 2001 Mercedes-Benz E320 with a full E55 AMG swap and 19-inch Wald wheels. Owned by David Hatmaker of San Diego, California, this E320 wagon has 182K miles on the full swap and it is Hatmaker’s daily driver. When Hatmaker acquired the wagon a few years ago, he thought it could use a fresh coat of paint and painted it himself in his garage. A long time Mercedes-Benz fan, he recently managed to convert his wife from an Audi devotee into the driver of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400, which is the family car.

Check out the rest of the wagons from SXS #20 in the photo gallery below.