In Photos: Supercars by the Sea (Where Not Everything Is a Supercar)

Supercars by the Sea—a.k.a. SXS—is a recurring car meet that takes place in Huntington Beach, a California surfing hot spot and home of the Vans U.S. Open. This beachfront meetup is centered around enthusiasts that own supercars, however you don’t necessarily need to drive a Lamborghini, McLaren, or Ferrari to participate.

All cars are welcome, and we spotted a Hummer, several Ford Mustangs, and a handful of Mercedes-Benz coupes and sedans among the colorful fleet of exotics at the 19th meet.

The upcoming SXS event (#20) will be held on August 18, and the theme is “wagon edition”—meaning it’s open to all wagons. If you live in Southern California and drive a Volvo V90, Mercedes-AMG E63 S, Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, or, well, any modern or classic wagon, then this is the meet for you.

Read More

In Photos: The Best British Car Show in CA

In Photos: The All-Women’s Car Show

Tour the Nearly Secret Shikoku Auto Museum

Visit the Supercars by the Sea site for more information, and be sure to check out the awesome cars in our excellent photo gallery below!