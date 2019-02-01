We can’t wait to tune in for Super Bowl LIII on February 3 when the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots take the field at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While the game is the star of the show for most people (including us) there’s no doubt the commercials are a huge deal—huge enough to command $5.25 million for a 30-second spot. But rather than wait to see the big-bucks car spots during the game, we’ve gathered them here so you can do more important stuff like eat wings and hit the keg. Take a look at ads from Hyundai, Jeep, Toyota, and more:

Audi e-tron: “Cashew”

Dodge Challenger, Charger, and Durango SRT: “Devil Went Down to Georgia”

Hyundai Palisade: “The Elevator”

Jeep Gladiator: “Crusher” and “More than Just Words”



Lexus Quarterback Safety System+: Next-generation QB Protection

Mercedes-Benz A-class: “Say the Word”

Ram 1500, 2500 HD, and 3500 HD: “Can’t Remember,” “Roll Rams Roll,” “Make Sure of It,” and “4th Quarter Fight”

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: “Toni”

Walmart: “Famous Cars”