2019 Subaru Forester Priced from $25,270

The 2019 Subaru Forester will start at $25,270 when it goes on sale this fall. Prices look a little different from the 2018 model, and that’s partially because Subaru dropped the six-speed manual and the 2.0-liter turbo engine option. Now, all models come with a 2.5-liter flat-four engine making 182 hp and mated to a CVT. Last year, the base Forester was priced at $23,710 with the manual and $24,710 with the CVT.

Standard features on the new Forester include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM compatibility, as well as 17-inch steel wheels, all-season tires, and four-wheel disc brakes. Upgrading to alloy wheels on the base model will cost $600. Premium models up the ante with standard 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dark tint privacy glass, roof rails, and a panoramic power moonroof for $27,670. That’s a small increase from the $27,110 price tag on last year’s Premium model with the CVT.

As we previously reported, there is a new Sport trim for 2019. This model includes gloss black exterior accents, black-finish 18-inch wheels, a rear roof spoiler, orange body accents, and special badging. Inside, you’ll find gray upholstery and orange stitching. The Forester has “Intelligent” and “Sport” driving modes, but the Sport trim replaces the latter with “Sport Sharp.” Sitting in the middle of the Forester lineup, the Sport model costs $29,770.

Limited models feature keyless access with push-button start, an all-weather package, high beam assist, LED steering responsive headlights, and blind spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert. Perforated leather-trimmed upholstery finish off the look on this model that goes from $31,770. This price is up from last year’s $30,310 price tag.

On the Touring trim, buyers receive chrome exterior door handles, exclusive leather trimmed upholstery choices, heated rear seats, an 8-inch navigation screen with Harman Kardon sound system, and a 7-speed manual shift mode and paddle shifters for the CVT. This version will set you back $35,270, a considerable jump from the $34,005 price tag on last year’s Touring model.

The Forester faces steep competition in the compact crossover segment. Toyota hasn’t released prices for the new 2019 RAV4, but the 2018 Honda CR-V starts at $25,245, or $26,645 with all-wheel drive.