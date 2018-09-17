2019 Subaru Ascent Can Hold at Least 44 Beverages

Officially, the 2019 Subaru Ascent has 19 cup and bottle holders. It’s safe to say that the all-new Subie SUV is a class leader in beverage support. But forget that number, especially now that we managed to find at least 44 places to store open beverages in the Ascent while driving.

Aside from hauling a ton of soda pop, the seven-seater offers a great ride, smooth suspension, and handles well on the freeway. Its perky 2.4-liter turbo H-4 engine packs 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a Lineartronic continuous variable transmission (CVT) that feels surprisingly good.

Looks wise the Ascent won’t win any beauty contests, but hey, it’s on the inside that counts, right? We tested a loaded top of the line Touring trim model that retails for $45,670 and took it for a weekend spin to the O.C. where we consumed beverages on an epic thirst quenching scale.

The Ascent is designed for two-fisted Americans who love to sip on the go. There are plenty of nooks and crannies on board to stow cellphones and toys for passengers that make excellent spots for juice boxes as well.

There’s 153.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and two-rows of 60/40 split flat-folding seats that offer up to 72.6 cubic feet of cargo space for gear, but more importantly we wanted to know how much room there is for all of your drinks.

Up front, you can easily fit 13 beverages in the first row—five per door (three cans or two cans and a small bottle, plus two juice boxes in front of the armrest.

In the center console area there is room for two cans or bottles and a juice box. There’s also more space for juice boxes wedged sideways in the dash (at least four or five), but we didn’t count those because if the drinks were open they would spill. A bummer, but it’s best to save that area for your phones, knickknacks, and small change.

Now on the second row there’s room for a whopping 22 beverages—six per door, two large bottles on the center floor, and four cans per pouch located behind the front seats.

Way in back, the third row seats two kids or two dogs comfortably and there’s space for sadly only nine beverages—five on the right (three cans or small bottles, plus two juice boxes) and four (two cans and two juice boxes) on the left side of the SUV.

Which brings us to our grand total of 44—now that’s a lot of rest stops.