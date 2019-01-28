One of the coolest things about living in California is the abundance of car events taking place at any given time. This past weekend, I visited my old stomping grounds in Orange County to check out the 19th Annual Show ‘n’ Shine car show at the Fullerton Airport; it’s a meet open to all Pontiac, Cadillac, GMC, Buick, and Oldsmobile models. Spectators get free admission and a portion of the proceeds from car-entry fees is donated to local charities.

I expected a more diverse gathering from the aforementioned brands, but Pontiac dominated the lot with a ton of GTOs, Firebirds, and Tempests on hand thanks to a strong turnout from the Southern California chapter of the Pontiac/Oakland Club. At this show, the participants tend to display with their hoods open, making it difficult to showcase the entire cars, so I instead put the spotlight on their fabulous grilles and interiors (plus a few bonus shots of some wicked wheels). Browse the photo gallery below to get a flavor for the Fullerton Show ‘n’ Shine—enjoy!