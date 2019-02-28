The New Roush Raptor Looks Ready to Punch Stuff in the Face

Looking to buy a Ford F-150 Raptor but you’re thinking it doesn’t look burly enough? Well, for $13,000 and up—plus the base truck, of course—you can have a 2019 Roush Raptor that looks prepared to win every bar fight.

Without any additional options, the tuning company’s new package for the Raptor includes 20-inch, red-trimmed beadlock wheels wrapped in beefy BFGoodrich 35-inch all-terrain tires; an axle-back exhaust for extra menace; a sweet-looking bed-mounted chase rack; and all the Roush graphics and logos you can handle, including on the headrests, windshield header, and more. The interior also receives a custom gauge cluster and numbered console badge.

There are extras, of course. A set of rack-mounted LED off-road lights costs $850, adding splatter graphics to the bedsides is $660, a lockable box inside the center console runs $390, and $195 will snag an off-road utility kit with tow hooks, gloves, and other useful items for the trail. Almost of the options naturally sport Roush wordmarks or logos.

Later, a Performance Pac will be available to crank up the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 from its stock output of 450 horses and 510 lb-ft, but Roush doesn’t have specifics on the final output numbers or its price yet.

The stock Raptor retails for $54,350, and Roushing it out won’t affect the three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. The trucks are available to build and order now via the Roush website and authorized Ford dealers.