/ 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Goes to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, California — We’re inside Milk Studios with a handful of celebs, owners, and a few journos eyeballing the latest from Rolls-Royce—a 2019 Cullinan SUV stunner dressed in a fresh coat Magma Red paint and another in a more conservative shade of Gray.

A server offers us champagne and avocado toast appetizers, but we can’t seem to take our eyes off of the world’s most luxurious SUV. Sure, the Bentley Bentayga is a fine runner up, but our new go to haute hauler is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Up front, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is big and imposing with its stainless steel pantheon grille. Its hood line is much higher and its high-bodied side profile is longer than any luxury SUV on the planet. Around back there’s a two-piece tailgate that closes like the clasp on the finest Swiss-made watch at the push of a button. Overall, it looks pretty damn impressive in person.

Under the hood, a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V-12 engine delivers 570 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The V-12 is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

The SUV is available in two configurations—Lounge Seats for five passengers or Individual seats for four. For the first option, the seats electronically fold down completely to create a flat load area and can be configured in a 2/3 and 1/3 split.

This is great for families with lots of gear like skis, surfboards, and deep-sea fishing poles. With the seats up, the rear compartment offers up to 21.2-cubic feet of storage space.

The Individual Seat configuration is designed for the rear passenger’s comfort and features a fixed partition glass to keep it sealed from the rear luggage compartment.

This may make it more difficult to haul larger works of art, but ensures plenty of sound and weather insulation for its occupants. It also allows for a removable Viewing Suite module that produces two comfortable leather seats and a cocktail table that emerges from the rear tailgate for the ultimate in tony tailgating—again with a touch of a button.

There’s also an optional ashtray and lighter in the door panels along with umbrella stowage and a center console drinks cabinet that’s comes in handy for all types of adventures.

We can’t wait to take it for a long spin—so stay tuned for our driving impressions in the near future. If you like what you see, you might want to put in your order right away. Lucky new owners can expect deliveries to start this winter.