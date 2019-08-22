The multiday Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is an annual delight at Monterey Car Week, with bygone racing weapons duking it out for bragging rights at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The event’s multiple classes span from the earliest days of competition through the 1990s (and occasionally beyond), meaning there’s something for everyone whether you’re a fan of Ferrari, Porsche, or more domestic fare, and it’s great to witness sometimes multimillion-dollar cars being used for their intended purpose. One of our favorites is the historic Trans-Am class, with Penske Camaros, Boss Mustangs, and AMC Javelins making the kind of hellacious racket you can feel in your chest as well as hear; head into the gallery for up close and personal photos of those thoroughbreds, plus tons of other cool cars, both on the track and in the paddock. Enjoy!

Gallery 1 by Evan Klein; Gallery 2 by Erik Johnson.