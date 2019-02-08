/ News / Mopar Has 170 Ways to Customize the New Ram HD
Mopar Has 170 Ways to Customize the New Ram HD

The new accessories are available right now. Yes, right now!

Let there be LED off-road lights! Mopar revealed more than 170 new accessories for the all-new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty at this year’s Chicago auto show. A modified 2500 Big Horn with monochromatic Blue Streak paint, a black Ram Bar with 5.0-inch LEDs, and off-road wheel flares was the choice to show off the new gear. It also features a retractable bed step for access to the cargo area, and it can be used with the tailgate up or down.

The show truck packs a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque—not the available 1,000-lb-ft Cummins diesel, unfortunately—and features a few conceptual parts, such as powder-coated off-road rock rails, 17-inch custom-milled beadlock wheels shod with Goodyears, and a spare-tire carrier that holds up to a 37-inch tire.

The HD’s redesigned cabin has been dressed up with Mopar brushed-steel Ram-logo sill guards and branded all-weather floor mats. Aside from the conceptual bits, Ram says Mopar parts and accessories like a bed extender, cargo ramp, Katzkin leather seat covers, and more are available to order now.