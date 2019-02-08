Mopar Has 170 Ways to Customize the New Ram HD

Let there be LED off-road lights! Mopar revealed more than 170 new accessories for the all-new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty at this year’s Chicago auto show. A modified 2500 Big Horn with monochromatic Blue Streak paint, a black Ram Bar with 5.0-inch LEDs, and off-road wheel flares was the choice to show off the new gear. It also features a retractable bed step for access to the cargo area, and it can be used with the tailgate up or down.

The show truck packs a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 410 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque—not the available 1,000-lb-ft Cummins diesel, unfortunately—and features a few conceptual parts, such as powder-coated off-road rock rails, 17-inch custom-milled beadlock wheels shod with Goodyears, and a spare-tire carrier that holds up to a 37-inch tire.

The HD’s redesigned cabin has been dressed up with Mopar brushed-steel Ram-logo sill guards and branded all-weather floor mats. Aside from the conceptual bits, Ram says Mopar parts and accessories like a bed extender, cargo ramp, Katzkin leather seat covers, and more are available to order now.