2019 Ram Heavy Duty Priced Starting at $35,090

How much does it cost to get 1,000 lb-ft of torque?

When Ram announced its new Heavy Duty pickup trucks, the biggest news was the fact that you could add an all-new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel good for 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Now we know how much it will cost to get your hands on the burly Rams.

It will take $35,090 to get behind the wheel of a base-model 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4×2. If you want the 4×4 model, plan on spending another $2,900. Upgrading from the gasoline V-8 to the diesel inline-six adds a whopping $9,100.

To get the 1,000-lb-ft version of that diesel engine, though, you’ll have to spring for the Ram 3500. That truck starts at $36,540 for the base 4×2 and $39,340 if you want four-wheel drive. Adding the high-output diesel will then add cost an extra $11,795. At the top of the range, the 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited $67,395, with the 3500 version costing $68,745. Equip the 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited with the high-output diesel, and that brings the total up to $80,540 before options.

Finally, if you’re interested in the chassis cab, the 3500 will start at $36,445. We’re still waiting on pricing for the 4500 and 5500, as well as the luxurious Chassis Cab Limited model. For more detailed pricing info on the others, look no further than the chart below:

Ram 2500 Pickup Pricing
 VEHICLE LINE MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge)
2500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $33,395
2500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $37,645
2500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $36,295
2500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $40,545
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $36,950
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $37,150
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $42,100
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $42,300
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $49,100
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $49,300
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $56,300
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $56,500
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $61,300
2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $61,000
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $39,850
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $40,050
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $45,000
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $45,200
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $52,000
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $52,200
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Power Wagon – SWB $52,900
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $59,200
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $59,400
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $64,200
2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $63,900
2500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB $46,500
2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB $53,500
2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $60,700
2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB $65,700
Ram 3500 Pickup Pricing
 VEHICLE LINE MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge)
3500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $34,845
3500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $39,095
3500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $37,645
3500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $41,895
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $38,300
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $38,500
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $43,450
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $43,650
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $50,450
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $50,650
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $57,650
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $57,850
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $62,650
3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $62,350
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $41,200
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $41,400
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $46,350
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $46,550
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $53,350
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $53,550
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $60,550
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $60,750
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $65,550
3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $65,250
3500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB $47,850
3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB $54,850
3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $62,050
3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB $67,050

