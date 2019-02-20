When Ram announced its new Heavy Duty pickup trucks, the biggest news was the fact that you could add an all-new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel good for 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Now we know how much it will cost to get your hands on the burly Rams.
It will take $35,090 to get behind the wheel of a base-model 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4×2. If you want the 4×4 model, plan on spending another $2,900. Upgrading from the gasoline V-8 to the diesel inline-six adds a whopping $9,100.
To get the 1,000-lb-ft version of that diesel engine, though, you’ll have to spring for the Ram 3500. That truck starts at $36,540 for the base 4×2 and $39,340 if you want four-wheel drive. Adding the high-output diesel will then add cost an extra $11,795. At the top of the range, the 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited $67,395, with the 3500 version costing $68,745. Equip the 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited with the high-output diesel, and that brings the total up to $80,540 before options.
Finally, if you’re interested in the chassis cab, the 3500 will start at $36,445. We’re still waiting on pricing for the 4500 and 5500, as well as the luxurious Chassis Cab Limited model. For more detailed pricing info on the others, look no further than the chart below:
|Ram 2500 Pickup Pricing
|VEHICLE LINE
|MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge)
|2500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$33,395
|2500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$37,645
|2500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$36,295
|2500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$40,545
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB
|$36,950
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$37,150
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$42,100
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$42,300
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB
|$49,100
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB
|$49,300
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$56,300
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB
|$56,500
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB
|$61,300
|2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB
|$61,000
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB
|$39,850
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$40,050
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$45,000
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$45,200
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB
|$52,000
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB
|$52,200
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Power Wagon – SWB
|$52,900
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$59,200
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB
|$59,400
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB
|$64,200
|2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB
|$63,900
|2500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$46,500
|2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB
|$53,500
|2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$60,700
|2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB
|$65,700
|Ram 3500 Pickup Pricing
|VEHICLE LINE
|MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge)
|3500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$34,845
|3500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$39,095
|3500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$37,645
|3500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$41,895
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB
|$38,300
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$38,500
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$43,450
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$43,650
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB
|$50,450
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB
|$50,650
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$57,650
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB
|$57,850
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB
|$62,650
|3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB
|$62,350
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB
|$41,200
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB
|$41,400
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$46,350
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB
|$46,550
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB
|$53,350
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB
|$53,550
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$60,550
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB
|$60,750
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB
|$65,550
|3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB
|$65,250
|3500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB
|$47,850
|3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB
|$54,850
|3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB
|$62,050
|3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB
|$67,050
Source: Ram