When Ram announced its new Heavy Duty pickup trucks, the biggest news was the fact that you could add an all-new 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel good for 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Now we know how much it will cost to get your hands on the burly Rams.

It will take $35,090 to get behind the wheel of a base-model 2500 Tradesman regular cab 4×2. If you want the 4×4 model, plan on spending another $2,900. Upgrading from the gasoline V-8 to the diesel inline-six adds a whopping $9,100.

To get the 1,000-lb-ft version of that diesel engine, though, you’ll have to spring for the Ram 3500. That truck starts at $36,540 for the base 4×2 and $39,340 if you want four-wheel drive. Adding the high-output diesel will then add cost an extra $11,795. At the top of the range, the 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited $67,395, with the 3500 version costing $68,745. Equip the 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited with the high-output diesel, and that brings the total up to $80,540 before options.

Finally, if you’re interested in the chassis cab, the 3500 will start at $36,445. We’re still waiting on pricing for the 4500 and 5500, as well as the luxurious Chassis Cab Limited model. For more detailed pricing info on the others, look no further than the chart below:

Ram 2500 Pickup Pricing VEHICLE LINE MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge) 2500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $33,395 2500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $37,645 2500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $36,295 2500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $40,545 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $36,950 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $37,150 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $42,100 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $42,300 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $49,100 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $49,300 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $56,300 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $56,500 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $61,300 2500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $61,000 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $39,850 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $40,050 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $45,000 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $45,200 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $52,000 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $52,200 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Power Wagon – SWB $52,900 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $59,200 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $59,400 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $64,200 2500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $63,900 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB $46,500 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB $53,500 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $60,700 2500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB $65,700

Ram 3500 Pickup Pricing VEHICLE LINE MSRP (excluding $1,695 destination charge) 3500 4×2 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $34,845 3500 4×2 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $39,095 3500 4×4 Reg Cab Tradesman – LWB $37,645 3500 4×4 Reg Cab Bighorn – LWB $41,895 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $38,300 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $38,500 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $43,450 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $43,650 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $50,450 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $50,650 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $57,650 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $57,850 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $62,650 3500 4×2 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $62,350 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – SWB $41,200 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Tradesman – LWB $41,400 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – SWB $46,350 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Bighorn – LWB $46,550 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – SWB $53,350 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie – LWB $53,550 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $60,550 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Laramie Longhorn – LWB $60,750 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – SWB $65,550 3500 4×4 Crew Cab Limited – LWB $65,250 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Bighorn – SWB $47,850 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie – SWB $54,850 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn – SWB $62,050 3500 4×4 Mega Cab Limited – SWB $67,050

Source: Ram