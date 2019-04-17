The Ram HD Kentucky Derby Edition Is Ready to Do Horse Stuff

Ram is celebrating 10 years of sponsoring the Kentucky Derby with a limited-edition HD truck fit for horse owners, or anyone looking for serious towing capability in a luxurious package. The 2019 Ram HD Kentucky Derby Edition features a host of trailer-towing aids and special design details inside and out.

The truck is a follow-up to the Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Edition introduced last year. Based on the top Limited trim, the HD KDE bundles together towing features including an air suspension that can lower the bed for easier hook-ups, a 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer-reverse guidance, fifth-wheel/gooseneck prep, and active hitch grid lines. It also includes Forward Collision Warning-Plus with trailer braking, a bed step, and a DOT safety kit.

The special edition is available as a 2500 or 3500 model, paired with either the 6.7-liter turbo-diesel inline-six or the 6.4-liter V-8. When paired with the diesel engine, the 3500 boasts a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds. Buyers can also choose 4×2 or 4×4, Mega Cab or Crew Cab styles, and single rear-wheel or dual rear-wheel configurations with 6-foot, 4-inch or 8-foot bed lengths.

To separate it ever so slightly from other trucks, the Kentucky Derby Edition gets a unique billet-appearance grille and body-color bumpers. Seven exterior colors are available: Bright White, Pearl White, Delmonico Red, Diamond Black Crystal, Granite Crystal, Max Steel, and Patriot Blue.

Inside, there are full leather seats all around, with a reclining function available on the rear seats of Mega Cab models. The seats are a mix of Black and Saddle Brown upholstery from the Limited and Longhorn trims, and they are accented with Medium Greystone stitching and piping. The trucks also come with the 12.0-inch touchscreen, SiriusXM 360L functionality, and navigation.

Prices start at $68,585 for 2500s and $69,935 for 3500s. The special trucks are on sale now, but only 1,000 units will be made. Ram is showing off the Kentucky Derby Edition now at the New York auto show.