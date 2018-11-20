2019 Ram 1500 North Edition is Ready for a Snow Day

Ram is introducing a special edition truck aimed at cold climate dwellers. The 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition bundles together equipment that makes it easier to drive in the snow and will keep customers warm for the rest of the winter.

First off, the truck receives a 1-inch factory lift, engine block heater, and a 4×4 transfer case. Crucially, the truck also comes with three-peak mountain snowflake on/off-road Falken LT tires rated for severe snow service. The truck’s electronic locking rear differential should also help maintain traction in the snow.

Inside, you’ll find heated seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as Mopar all-weather floor mats. A monochromatic appearance package is standard with body-color bumpers, door handles, mirrors, and grille. Other goodies include front and rear parking sensors, 12-way power driver seat with four-way power lumbar, heated and folding mirrors, a Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather, and remote start.

The North Edition is based off the Big Horn model, which is one step up from the base Tradesman. It comes in Crew Cab 4×4 configuration, paired with either a short bed or long bed. Available engines include the eTorque 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 and 5.7-liter Hemi V-8.

The Ram 1500 North Edition is now on sale starting at $47,585.