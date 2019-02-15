The New Ram Warlock Is a Classic Name Applied to a Classic Version of a Modern Truck

Back in 1976, Dodge introduced the Warlock Macho Power Wagon as part of its “Adult Toys” line. According to the original press release, the Warlock could “fill today’s need for ‘fun trucking’ ” thanks to its “bucket seats, decorative striping, fancy wheels and tires, and real oak sideboards.” Today, Ram announced the Warlock is back in the form of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock.

Starting with the Ram 1500 Classic—that’s the previous-generation truck that Ram is currently still building—the Warlock gets the old Ram Rebel’s grille, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, powder-coated bumpers, a one-inch lift, black fender flares, and LED fog lights and taillights. Ram then added blacked-out badges, tow hooks, upgraded rear shocks, and big Warlock decals. And while it doesn’t come standard, a sport hood is also available. Of course, the result doesn’t really resemble the old truck at all and it really needs some gold accents, although it still looks okay. You can probably guess which one we’d rather have, though; besides the righteous looks of the 1970s version, if we’re going to have an old truck, we’d rather have an old truck, you know?

Inside, you get gray cloth upholstery, parking assist, and the Luxury Group package. Heated seats, a larger touchscreen with a navigation system, side steps, and a spray-in bed liner are all optional. The Warlock can be ordered with a 305-hp V-6 or 395-hp V-8 in 4×2 or 4×4 configurations. Quad cab and crew cab versions will both be offered, each with your choice of 10 paint colors.

The Warlock will go on sale next month with a base price of $37,040.