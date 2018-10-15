2019 Porsche Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo Debut with 453 Horsepower

Porsche rolled out two more Panamera models—a Panamera GTS and GTS Sport Turismo that slot between the Panamera 4S and Panamera Turbo flavors.

Prices start at $129,350 for the GTS and $135,550 for the GTS Sport Turismo and the models are expected to arrive at dealerships by the middle of next year.

The newbies both pack a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine that delivers 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. For those of you keeping track at home, the previous GTS featured a 4.8-liter V-8, and the new version offers an increase of 13 horses and an additional 73 pound-feet of torque.

The V-8 is mated to an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission with the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system.

Both the GTS and GTS Sport Turismo Panameras can hit 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds with a top speed of 181 mph for the GTS and 179 mph for the Sport Turismo model. Big ass brakes that measure 15.35-inches up front and 14.37-inches in the rear help slow them down.

The chassis sits 0.39 inches lower than other Panamera models and Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) dampers are included as part of the standard Air Suspension package.

Other standard goodies include the Sport Chrono package, a Sport Exhaust system, the Sport Design package with lots of black bits and a set of black 20-inch wheels.

Inside gets matching black Alcantara innards and anodized aluminum doodads. There’s also a heated multifunction sport steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara trim that makes my hands sweat just thinking about it.

A GTS Interior package is optional and gets fancy GTS logos, special stitching, and a choice of a tachometer in either Carmine Red or Chalk. There’s also an optional head-up and a digital Porsche Advanced Cockpit with adaptive cruise control and rear axle steering available for a few more bucks. Porsche says both models are available to order now.