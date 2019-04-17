The just-unveiled 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster came as no surprise to the brand’s fans, as Speedster production was officially confirmed last October, at which time the company also made mention of a Heritage Design package for the limited-run roadster. Now we have details on the package, and its retro-inspired livery looks great.

Hailing from Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division, the same mad geniuses who last year painstakingly built a brand-new, one-off 993 Turbo S from scratch, this package tips a hat to the first Speedster concept that was unveiled at the company’s 70th anniversary celebration in Stuttgart last June. The scheme combines GT Silver Metallic paint, which Porsche says is “a tribute to the early days of motorsports,” with a white bumper and front fender arrows. The 20-inch center-lock wheels are finished in Platinum Satin and the traditionally yellow calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes get rare-as-hen’s-teeth black paint, with “Porsche” lettered in white. White gumballs on the nose and doors recall old-school 1950s Porsche racers, and can be finished with a specified number from the factory or left blank.

Inside, two-tone cognac and black leather wraps the lightweight seats, which have their backs color-coded to match the exterior silver paint. Cognac also accents the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel and the center-console lid, while the Speedster logo and limited-edition plaque are rendered in gold. Should you crave a matching keepsake for your very special roadster, you might want to tick the box for Porsche Design’s matching 911 Speedster Heritage Design wristwatch.

The timepiece combines an in-house developed Werks 01.200 movement with a carbon-fiber dial and a rotor inspired by the Heritage Speedster’s wheels—and needless to say, the matching cognac-colored leather strap is made from and stitched using the same materials as the car’s cabin. No pricing was announced for the bundle just yet, but given the regular car starts at $275K, the actual amount likely doesn’t matter to Speedster buyers.

While the Guards Red that adorned the second Speedster concept at the Paris Motor Show earlier this year was a fun, totally ’80s reference to the 1988 iteration of the 911 Speedster, this optics package has the next-level cool of a Gulf livery, only without the played-out ubiquity.