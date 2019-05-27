Pure driving enjoyment is why the Porsche 911 Speedster exists. It’s a soft-topped swan song for the 991-generation 911, and a celebration of the sounds and sensations that make the car great. The Stuttgart brand will only build 1,948 Speedsters, and prices start at $275,750. That buys a majestic driver’s car with a list of bespoke parts, but there are also some notable omissions from the spec sheet. Here are things you get, and others you don’t, on the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster.

Get: Model-Specific Engine

Don’t think of the Speedster as simply a convertible GT3. Although they share underpinnings, the road-oriented Speedster has numerous changes compared to the track-focused GT3. Those include the 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which Porsche considers an evolution of the GT3’s mill. Each cylinder has its own throttle body, and fuel-injection pressure is increased. These work to yield even sharper throttle response, and a slight bump in power.

Don’t Get: Air Conditioning

The Speedster is built for idyllic motoring: carving twisty roads with the top down, sunshine and fresh air flowing into the cabin. But no price tag can guarantee perfect weather, and Speedster drivers in hot climates might get toasty—the car isn’t equipped with air conditioning. Removing climate-control systems was part of Porsche’s goal to lighten the car, even at the expense of livability. However, customers can add air conditioning back in as a no-cost option.

Get: Lower Windshield

This one probably made Porsche’s bean counters anxious. Reducing the Carrera Cabriolet’s windshield height by two inches required extensive retooling and reengineering, all to achieve a slightly sleeker look. All-new glass and rollover protection considerations accompanied that decision, but for the Speedster’s design team there was no choice. Speedsters through the years have always had lower windshields than their standard 911 counterparts, making the look an integral part of the car’s DNA.

Don’t Get: Power-Operated Roof

A 911 Carrera Cabriolet starts at about $105,000, leaving space for options before you’re at even half the cost of the Speedster. The Cabriolet has a cloth roof that opens or closes at the touch of a button—the Speedster, however, makes you do that work yourself. A switch inside the cabin initiates opening procedures by releasing the carbon-fiber tonneau cover. Then the driver has to hop out, lift the roof all the way, and fold it down before popping the lid back in place. One might expect a car of this price to stow the roof automatically, but losing the associated hardware saved a few pounds.

Get: More Comfortable Suspension

A key differentiator between the Speedster and the GT3—one that signals its inclination for the road over the track—is the slightly softer suspension setup. It still gets the GT3’s adjustable dampers, but they’re tuned for more comfort even in Sport mode. Unique springs lift the ride height by 0.2 inch, adding a touch of suppleness. Despite the changes, the Speedster still delivers fantastic cornering ability and steering feel.

Don’t Get: Special Numbering

When Porsche unveiled the Speedster at the 2019 New York Auto Show it brought two cars: one in Guards Red, and one wearing the Speedster-exclusive Heritage Design Package. This $24,510 option adds distinct visual cues like GT Silver paint, gold badges, and motorsports-inspired white graphics. These include round “lollipops” on the hood and doors where racing numbers can be applied. Ah, dear customer, you’d like Porsche to actually put numbers where it’s made space for them? Not part of the deal—that privilege will run you another $680 for the “Individual Race Number for Heritage Design Package” option.

Get: Super-Light Exhaust

The noise the Speedster makes as it runs to its 9,000-rpm redline justifies every cent of its price. Porsche earned those pennies by developing a new, lighter exhaust just for the car. Super-thin metal joined by a special soldering technique reduce the system’s weight by 22 pounds over the GT3’s—a decrease that sharpens the car’s rear-engine handling dynamics.

Don’t Get: Infotainment or Navigation (in Europe)



Play with its online configurator, and you’ll notice something missing from the Speedster’s interior: any sort of digital display in the center stack. In its place is a cubby where the driver can store a mobile device or perhaps a tube of sunblock. Porsche reasons this omission is part of the car’s stripped-down, driver-focused ethos. However, the cubby is only for European-spec cars; Speedsters bound for America have a digital display to support the government-mandated backup camera, and so also have infotainment and navigation.

