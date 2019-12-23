When you think of sports car racing, what comes to mind? Le Mans Prototypes, perhaps, but when it comes to GT race cars, Porsche's 911 has to be at the top of the list. After all, there are usually more 911s competing in various series around the globe than any other make or model. And it is the Porsche 911 GT3 production car that serves as the basis for most of those machines.

The 911 GT3 is amazingly capable as a road and race-circuit car, and the 911 GT3 RS takes it up yet another notch. With its 512-hp, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, it's an even more "pure" experience than the 690-hp, rear-wheel drive, twin-turbo GT2 RS that has left us gobsmacked in the past, even though the two cars look quite similar on the outside. Both models fall under the lightweight RS (rennsport) category, which delivers Porsche's most aggressive, motorsports-derived engineering. Between the two cars, the GT3 RS tips the scales 66 pounds lighter than the GT2 RS, and it actually makes more aerodynamic downforce at speed than its on-paper big brother. If somehow you manage to find a corner that allows you to tackle it at 186 mph, the GT3 RS can deliver as much as a staggering 1,100 pounds of aerodynamic affect.

Our own Andy Pilgrim has in the past driven Porsche race cars in top-flight competition, so he was keen to get his hands on the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to see just how hardcore it is—and to see how it stacks up against the GT2 RS, which holds the lap record (2 minutes, 3.75 Seconds), set by Pilgrim, at the NCM Motorsports Park road course in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He predicted the car would not be far behind the turbocharged monster, and when the stopwatch clicked as he crossed the finish line to end his lap, we were stunned by how correct he was. Watch this episode of Pro Racer's Take to find out exactly what the 911 GT3 RS can do.